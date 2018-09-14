Latest
livewire

Mark Warner: Trump Pardon Of Manafort Would Be ‘Gross Abuse Of Power’

By
September 14, 2018 1:56 pm

Mark Warner, the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Friday that “any attempt by the President to pardon Mr. Manafort or otherwise interfere in this investigation would be a gross abuse of power and require immediate action by Congress.”

Manafort pleaded guilty on Friday in a plea deal that includes cooperation with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team.

Read Warner’s full statement below:

“Today’s admission of criminal guilt by Paul Manafort clearly demonstrates that the President’s 2016 campaign manager conducted illegal activity in conspiracy with Russian-backed entities and was beholden to Kremlin-linked officials. The guilty plea also underscores the seriousness of this investigation. The Special Counsel must be permitted to follow the facts wherever and however high they might lead, because in the United States of America no one is above the law. Any attempt by the President to pardon Mr. Manafort or otherwise interfere in this investigation would be a gross abuse of power and require immediate action by Congress.”

Comments
