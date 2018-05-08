Manhattan DA Opens Investigation Into Allegations Against Schneiderman

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office will probe the allegations of domestic abuse and assault against former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, which led to his resignation just hours after they surfaced Monday evening.

“Our office has opened an investigation into the recently reported allegations concerning Mr. Schneiderman,” Danny Frost, communications director for the Manhattan DA, told TPM in a statement Tuesday.

The announcement of the investigation into allegations of abuse and intimidation comes just days after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed Schneiderman to probe Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s office for its handling of a 2015 investigation into accusations of sexual assault against move mogul Harvey Weinstein, whom more than 50 women have accused of sexual harassment or assault in the past year.

Schneiderman — who has a history of activism surrounding women’s rights — resigned just three hours after the New Yorker reported on allegations from four different women on patterns of abuse and assault that allegedly included choking and slapping, intimidation, death threats and demeaning behavior.

In a resignation statement Monday evening, Schneiderman said he “strongly” contested the allegations.