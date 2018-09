Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is supporting Sen. Jeff Flake’s (R-AZ) call for a delay in the full Senate vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to let the FBI perform an investigation on the sexual assault allegations against him.

“I applaud Senator Flake’s decision to rise above the partisan circus on display during this entire process,” Manchin said in a statement. “It is what is right and fair for Dr. Ford, Judge Kavanaugh, and the American people.”

Read the full statement here: