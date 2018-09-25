Latest
Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Manchin: Kavanaugh Deserves ‘Right To Clear Himself’

By
September 25, 2018 12:41 pm

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said Monday that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh deserves a “right to clear himself” at the upcoming Senate hearing about the allegation of sexual assault made by professor Christine Blasey Ford.

“All this is extremely serious and we take it very serious, but again these are allegations that are made and they have to come forth and prove their statements and he has a right to clear himself,” Manchin said.

Manchin represents a red state and is someone Democrats must keep in line to have any hope of sinking Kavanaugh’s confirmation. As things stand, they will already need two Republicans to cross the aisle, a big ask. Manchin voted to confirm Supreme Court justice Neil Gorsuch.

Watch below:

