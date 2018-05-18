Latest
Man Sporting ‘MAGA’ Hat, Flag, And Pistol Appears At TX HS After Shooting

By | May 18, 2018 2:59 pm

A man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and carrying an American flag and packing a pistol on his hip showed up at the scene of Santa Fe High School on Friday where a shooting left at least 10 people dead.

The man told a local NBC affiliate that his first instinct when he heard about the shooting was to “get to the school! Make America great again,” he said, adding he was “offering support.”

“Just ‘God bless you all’ will go a long way right now for a lot of people,” he said.

At least nine students and one teacher were killed when a 17-year-old male student opened fire at the the high school on Friday morning, just before 8 a.m. The suspected shooter and another person of interest are in custody. Police found explosive devices near the high school as well.

