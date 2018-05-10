Magazine Apologizes To Lewinsky For Uninviting Her To Event Over Bill Clinton

Town & Country magazine apologized to Monica Lewinsky in a tweet on Thursday after reportedly uninviting her from an event because former President Bill Clinton decided to attend.

We apologize to Ms. Lewinsky and regret the way the situation was handled. — TOWN&COUNTRY (@TandCmag) May 10, 2018

On Wednesday, Lewinsky cryptically called out the magazine on Twitter for rescinding her invitation to the Town & Country Philanthropy Summit, which she said was centered on “social change.”

“Emily Post would def not approve,” she said, referencing the author famous for writing about etiquette.

dear world:

please don't invite me to an event (esp one about social change) and –then after i've accepted– uninvite me because bill clinton then decided to attend/was invited.

it's 2018.

emily post would def not approve.

✌🏼Me — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) May 9, 2018

According to Town & Country’s Twitter, Clinton was invited to introduce guest speaker Emma Gonzalez, who has gained notoriety for her advocacy work for gun control following an attack at her high school in Florida in February when a former student opened fire and killed 17 people.

Clinton’s press secretary said on Twitter Wednesday that the former president was unaware of Lewinsky’s “invitation or it being rescinded.”