Macron v. Trump: French President Threatens To Rebuke US At Summit

French President Emmanuel Macron threatened to join other world leaders in isolating and rebuking President Donald Trump at the G-7 Summit in Canada Friday, according to a Thursday Washington Post report.

Specifically, Macron reportedly said that Trump would be excluded from a group declaration of unity to conclude the summit, a punishment for Trump’s recent trade threats levied at the United States’ closest allies.

The French president tweeted his intentions. “The American President may not mind being isolated, but neither do we mind signing a 6 country agreement if need be,” Macron wrote. “Because these 6 countries represent values, they represent an economic market which has the weight of history behind it and which is now a true international force.”

Trump shot back.

Please tell Prime Minister Trudeau and President Macron that they are charging the U.S. massive tariffs and create non-monetary barriers. The EU trade surplus with the U.S. is $151 Billion, and Canada keeps our farmers and others out. Look forward to seeing them tomorrow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2018

Trump’s friendly fire has ramped up tensions in anticipation of the summit, promising a showdown when the President comes face to face with a group of world leaders he has repeatedly offended.

His attacks have been widely criticized, as his desired trade punishments would both fracture America’s relationship with its closest allies and hurt Americans economically. In light of this, Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) introduced legislation Wednesday forbidding Trump to levy tariffs in the name of national security without congressional approval.