Trump On 'Very Important Leaker' Arrest: 'It Could Be A Terrific Thing'
24 mins ago
Trump: 'If We're Unable To Make A Deal, We'll Terminate NAFTA'
37 mins ago
Trump: Russia Should Be Part Of G-7 Summit
Macron v. Trump: French President Threatens To Rebuke US At Summit

By | June 8, 2018 9:31 am
French President Emmanuel Macron addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol April 25, 2018 in Washington, DC. Macron is taking part in an official three-day visit to the United States.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

French President Emmanuel Macron threatened to join other world leaders in isolating and rebuking President Donald Trump at the G-7 Summit in Canada Friday, according to a Thursday Washington Post report.

Specifically, Macron reportedly said that Trump would be excluded from a group declaration of unity to conclude the summit, a punishment for Trump’s recent trade threats levied at the United States’ closest allies.

The French president tweeted his intentions. “The American President may not mind being isolated, but neither do we mind signing a 6 country agreement if need be,” Macron wrote. “Because these 6 countries represent values, they represent an economic market which has the weight of history behind it and which is now a true international force.”

Trump shot back.

Trump’s friendly fire has ramped up tensions in anticipation of the summit, promising a showdown when the President comes face to face with a group of world leaders he has repeatedly offended.

His attacks have been widely criticized, as his desired trade punishments would both fracture America’s relationship with its closest allies and hurt Americans economically. In light of this, Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) introduced legislation Wednesday forbidding Trump to levy tariffs in the name of national security without congressional approval.  

