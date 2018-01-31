LULAC To Retract Letter Praising Trump Immigration Plan

After coming under fire from his own members and staff for a letter to President Trump supporting the framework of the White House’s immigration proposal, the President of the League of United Latin America Citizens (LULAC) has promised to retract the document, NBC reports.

TPM reported Tuesday night that LULAC President Roger Rocha had written the supportive letter without the consent of his organization’s staff, board of directors, or general membership. Most LULAC leaders and members did not find out about Rocha’s action until Republican leaders on Capitol Hill began touting the “endorsement” to reporters.

Within hours, calls for Rocha to resign began circulating online.

Rocha told NBC on Wednesday that his letter “was based on an earlier fact sheet the White House released and not a more recent one with proposals the group does not support.”

Rocha added that in sending it directly to President Trump in an effort to keep LULAC “at the table” as immigration reform negotiations progressed, he “didn’t anticipate it would be shared with members of Congress.”

Still, Rocha confirmed, “It will be retracted.”