Lordy, Omarosa Has Tapes: Former Aide Clandestinely Recorded Trump

Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault reportedly has a treasure trove of secretly-recorded tapes of West Wing conversations—including some with President Donald Trump.

According to a Wednesday Daily Beast report, Manigault has been playing the tapes to stir up anticipation for her upcoming memoir. One source confirmed to the Daily Beast that the recordings sounded like everyday office chatter, but that Trump’s voice was audible.

Released pages from Manigault’s book, “UNHINGED,” provide an insider look at the day to day machinations the tapes may contain.

According to pages obtained by the Daily Beast, Manigault depicts the administration’s aggressive anti-leaker tactics, as she and Trump’s daughter Ivanka gathered the names of reported leakers for then-communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

Per Manigault’s account, the final list included: Vanessa Morrone, Lindsay Walters, Janet Montesi, Raj Shah, Kelly Sadler, Lara Barger, Ory Rinat, Kate Karnes, Michael Short and Jessica Ditto. Short denied the accusations to the Daily Beast.

If the tapes do exist, it would be the second time in recent weeks that revelations surfaced that Trump was recorded without his knowledge. His former lawyer Michael Cohen also kept an audio record, and released to CNN a tape in late July on which Trump and Cohen discuss a hush money payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal.