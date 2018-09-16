Long On Reported Abuse Of Gov’t Vehicles, Drivers: ‘Some Policies Were Not Developed’

FEMA administrator Brock Long defended his reportedly excessive use of taxpayer-funded vehicles, drivers, and hotel rooms for staffers on Sunday, in the face of an inspector’s general investigation into allegations he abused his access to those resources on frequent trips from Washington, D.C. to his home in North Carolina. The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, that the Trump administration had considered replacing Long in the run-up to Hurricane Florence’s recent landfall. On Sunday, Long denied Politico’s reporting that DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen had once asked him to consider resigning. Long acknowledged, though: “It’s my understanding that maybe some policies were not developed around these vehicles that we will get cleared up and push forward.”

