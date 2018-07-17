Latest
A Facebook logo is seen on a smartphone in this photo illustration on November 15, 2017. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto)
Publishing Execs Accuse Facebook Of False Equivalency With News Outlets
In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, ﻿Syrian government forces and Syrian Arab Red Crescent oversee the evacuation by buses of opposition fighters and their families from the southern province of Daraa, Syria, Sunday, July 15, 2018. The evacuation deal will hand over areas held by the rebels for years back to government control. Daraa, which lies on a highway linking Damascus with Jordan, was the cradle of the 2011 uprising against Syrian President Bashar Assad. (SANA via AP)
Syria Rescue Group Says 10 Displaced Civilians Killed In Airstrike On Shelter
Comey: ‘Patriots Need To Stand Up And Reject The Behavior Of This President’
Local GOPers Resign, Leave Party Over Trump’s ‘Misguided’ Presser With Putin

By | July 17, 2018 8:59 am

At least two state- and local-level Republicans have resigned or left the Republican Party over President Donald Trump’s performance at a press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

A county Republican Party chairman, Chris Gagin, serving in southeast Ohio, announced he was resigning via Twitter on Monday, explicitly citing Trump’s remarks at the press conference as rationale for his departure, saying he could no longer support Trump’s agenda as a Republican Party leader, Cleveland.com was first to report.

In Iowa, a former state lawmaker and retired Air Force pilot, Ken Rizer, said he was leaving the Republican Party because of Trump’s “erratic and misguided leadership” on foreign affairs, according to the Des Moines Register.

Several former intelligence officials, including former FBI Director James Comey and Former CIA Director John Brennan, have called on “patriots,” including members of Trump’s national security team, to resign in objection to Trump’s behavior at the summit. Following a closed-door, one-on-one meeting with Putin, Trump shocked the masses by publicly offering his support of Putin’s denial of Russian meddling and blaming both the U.S. and Russia for the decline in relations between the two nations.  

