HFM for PM story**In this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 image provided by by Zach D. Roberts, Deandre Harris, bottom is assaulted in a parking garage beside the Charlottesville police station after a white nationalist rally was disbursed by police, in Charlottesville, Va. (Zach D. Roberts via AP)
2 mins ago
White Supremacist Found Guilty For Beating Black Man In Charlottesville
7 mins ago
White House In Talks With Waffle House Shooting Hero Despite Trump’s Silence
Jay Sekulow, the chief counsel for the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), during his radio show broadcast from the Regent University Law School in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Thursday, August 9, 2007. The ACLJ is a pro-bono organization founded by Pat Robertson, who also founded the 700 Club and the Christian Broadcast Networks (CBN), based in Virginia Beach, Virginia. (Gary C. Knapp/Chicago Tribune/MCT)
32 mins ago
Trump Lawyers Lack Security Clearance Needed To Discuss Some Mueller Questions
Lobbyist Helped Plan Pruitt’s $100K Morocco Trip, Profited After

By | May 2, 2018 7:40 am
The Washington Post/The Washington Post

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s December trip to Morocco, replete with luxury hotel stays and seemingly devoid of much department-related work, was planned and executed by a lobbyist who later won a lucrative contract with the Moroccan government, according to a Tuesday Washington Post report.

Richard Smotkin, a former Comcast lobbyist and longtime Pruitt friend, was reportedly unusually involved in the planning of the $100,000 four-day trip, raising eyebrows about the ethical connotations of Smotkin profiting off of his friendship with Pruitt in the administrator’s governmental capacity. He later accompanied Pruitt on most of the stops on the trip.

Per the Washington Post, Pruitt and his team maintain that the trip was planned to arrange a trade relationship with Morocco, and that the administrator was unaware of Smotkin’s deep ties to the Moroccan government at the time.

Correction: This post originally reported that the trip cost $10,000. 

