Livid Over Aide’s Testimony, Pruitt Tried To Ruin Her Future Job Prospects

After former EPA director of scheduling Millan Hupp testified to a congressional committee that she had tried to obtain a used mattress from Trump Tower for her boss, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt went after her, smearing her name to conservative groups and assuring them that she couldn’t be trusted, according to a Thursday Daily Beast report.

Before her testimony, which she had no choice but to deliver, Hupp was one of Pruitt’s most loyal aides, sticking with him since his attorney general campaign in Oklahoma.

Pruitt is already reportedly under investigation due to charges levied by his former chief of staff, Kevin Chmielewski, who claims that Pruitt leaked damaging information about him when he suspected that Chmielewski was leaking to the media.

Sources told the Daily Beast that Pruitt also tells his employees to pitch “oppo hits” to media outlets about other staffers who left on bad terms.