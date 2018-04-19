Latest
28 mins ago
Michael Cohen Drops Defamation Lawsuits Against BuzzFeed, Dossier Firm
36 mins ago
Former Trump Lawyer Warned POTUS Cohen Could Turn On Him If Charged
2 hours ago
House Republicans Preparing To Subpoena Rosenstein For Comey Memos
EPA Shares Few Details About Pruitt’s Pricey Trip To Morocco

By | April 19, 2018 8:29 am
The calendar for Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt’s trip to Morocco last year shared with ABC News in response to a Freedom of Information Act request blacked out most of Pruitt’s events during the trip.

The December trip, which cost an estimated $40,000, has come under scrutiny along with Pruitt’s other expensive actions, like flying on first class domestic flights, hiring a round-the-clock security detail, building an expensive sound booth, and renting a room at a prominent lobbyist’s home. It was during this trip to Morocco that Pruitt promoted the energy company represented by the lobbyist who rented a room to Pruitt in Washington, D.C.

The calendar shared with ABC News showed that Pruitt met with Moroccan officials to discuss environmental issues, toured a green energy facility, and met with the leader of the state-owned mining company. However, the EPA redacted the rest of Pruitt’s schedule, leaving it unclear how much official business Pruitt conducted during his time in Morocco.

Read ABC News’ full report here.

Ep. #9: Why Did Donald Trump Get in So Deep With Michael Cohen? We Explain
