livewire Michael Cohen Saga

LISTEN: Cohen’s Attorney Releases Tape Of Cohen-Trump Chat About Karen McDougal

By | July 25, 2018 6:37 am
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Cohen is schedule to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee in a closed session. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/AP

On CNN’s Cuomo Primetime Tuesday evening, the network aired an audio recording of President Donald Trump and his former lawyer Michael Cohen discussing the Karen McDougal payment.

Cohen’s attorney Lanny Davis shared the recording with CNN and the President’s legal team released a transcript of the tape shortly thereafter.

Listen to the discussion about buying the rights to McDougal’s story from American Media Inc.’s David Pecker below:

The key exchange, according to the transcript:

“Um, I need to open up a company for the transfer of all of that info regarding our friend David,” Cohen says.

“So what do you got to pay for this? One-fifty?” Trump asks.

“Yes,” Cohen says. “Um, and it’s all the stuff.”

