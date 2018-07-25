LISTEN: Cohen’s Attorney Releases Tape Of Cohen-Trump Chat About Karen McDougal

On CNN’s Cuomo Primetime Tuesday evening, the network aired an audio recording of President Donald Trump and his former lawyer Michael Cohen discussing the Karen McDougal payment.

Cohen’s attorney Lanny Davis shared the recording with CNN and the President’s legal team released a transcript of the tape shortly thereafter.

Listen to the discussion about buying the rights to McDougal’s story from American Media Inc.’s David Pecker below:

LISTEN: Trump and Cohen discuss payment to buy rights to ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal's story about an alleged affair with Trump. pic.twitter.com/jzyoRvqXaA — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) July 25, 2018

The key exchange, according to the transcript:

“Um, I need to open up a company for the transfer of all of that info regarding our friend David,” Cohen says.

“So what do you got to pay for this? One-fifty?” Trump asks.

“Yes,” Cohen says. “Um, and it’s all the stuff.”