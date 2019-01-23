Lindsey Graham Calls Pelosi’s SOTU Move ‘Absurd, Petty And Shameful’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) decision “a new low for American politics,” adding, “Speaker Pelosi’s decision to ignore this long-standing American tradition is absurd, petty, and shameful. The judgement of history will not be kind.”

Read his full statement:

“Speaker Pelosi’s decision not to invite President Trump to deliver the State of the Union address sets a new low for American politics.

“The President – regardless of party – should have the opportunity to address the American people in the State of the Union address from the traditional venue of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“The State of the Union is a tradition which has been carried out during times of war and peace, turmoil and tranquility. It is an important piece of our history and government.

“Speaker Pelosi’s decision to ignore this long-standing American tradition is absurd, petty, and shameful. The judgement of history will not be kind.”