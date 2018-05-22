‘Liddle’ Bob Corker Rejects Trump’s Offer To Be Australian Ambassador

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) rejected President Donald Trump’s offer to become the U.S. Ambassador to Australia, a country he has never visited, according to a Monday Tennessean report.

“I had a number of conversations with both President Trump and Pompeo,” Corker told the weekly newspaper on Monday. “At the end of the day though…it just felt like it wasn’t the right step.

“I shared with them there may very well be some other task down the road that they may need me to tackle on behalf of our country,” he added.

Corker said that he was approached with the offer three weeks ago, and that he made his decision last week.

Trump and Corker have had a sporadically contentious relationship since the Senator announced in September that he would not seek reelection. At the time, Trump snarked that Corker had “begged” for his endorsement, prompting a harsh rebuttal from Corker calling the White House an “adult daycare center.” Trump then crafted the moniker “Liddle Bob Corker.”

The two men are reportedly on better terms now.