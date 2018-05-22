Latest
28 mins ago
Former Trump Advisor: A Second Person Tried To Infiltrate Campaign
49 mins ago
WH Aides Routinely Write Out Error-Laden Tweets For Trump To Browse
on May 18, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2 hours ago
Pence: It’d Be ‘Troubling To Millions’ If Campaign Surveilled For Political Reasons
livewire

‘Liddle’ Bob Corker Rejects Trump’s Offer To Be Australian Ambassador

By | May 22, 2018 8:06 am
FILE -- In this photo from Friday, Oct. 11, 2013, Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington about the government stalemate. Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, removed himself Wednesday from consideration as Donald Trump’s vice-presidential running mate. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) rejected President Donald Trump’s offer to become the U.S. Ambassador to Australia, a country he has never visited, according to a Monday Tennessean report.

“I had a number of conversations with both President Trump and Pompeo,” Corker told the weekly newspaper on Monday. “At the end of the day though…it just felt like it wasn’t the right step.

“I shared with them there may very well be some other task down the road that they may need me to tackle on behalf of our country,” he added.

Corker said that he was approached with the offer three weeks ago, and that he made his decision last week.

Trump and Corker have had a sporadically contentious relationship since the Senator announced in September that he would not seek reelection. At the time, Trump snarked that Corker had “begged” for his endorsement, prompting a harsh rebuttal from Corker calling the White House an “adult daycare center.” Trump then crafted the moniker “Liddle Bob Corker.”

The two men are reportedly on better terms now.

More Livewire
View All
Comments