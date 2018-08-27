Lewandowski: ‘I Warned Everybody’ At Trump Org That Cohen ‘Was Going To Become A Problem’

President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski bragged on Sunday about his sixth sense regarding Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, whom Lewandowski said he “spent as little time with” as “humanly possible.”

“I didn’t like to work with Michael, I didn’t like to interact with Michael, and that’s why he had no role in the campaign, even though he wanted one,” he said. “I was very clear when I was in charge of the campaign, Michael was not somebody who we wanted at the campaign. He would go out and make statements that we had to walk back afterwards because he would say things which were factually untrue. I warned everybody at the organization that Michael was going to become a problem.”