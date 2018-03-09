ABC: Cohen Brings On Another ‘Pit Bull’ Lawyer To Help With Stormy Daniels NDA

Latest
By | March 9, 2018 11:55 am
LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 27: Adult film actress/director Stormy Daniels attends the 2018 Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, has brought on New York attorney Lawrence S. Rosen to help with the handling of Stormy Daniels’ non disclosure agreement, ABC News reported Friday morning.

Rosen’s bio on the website for the firm at which he is a partner, LaRocca, Hornick, Rosen, Greenberg & Blaha, describes him as a “pit bull” known for “aggressively fighting and using his rhetorical and writing skills to get you a win.” Cohen has also been described as a “pit bull.”

Rosen’s law firm is based out of the Trump building on Wall Street in Manhattan.

Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels, filed a lawsuit against Trump this week, alleging that Trump failed to sign a non-disclosure agreement barring Clifford from speaking about her alleged sexual relationship with Trump. Clifford argues that without Trump’s signature, the agreement is invalid, and she is free to discuss her affair with Trump.

