ABC: Cohen Brings On Another ‘Pit Bull’ Lawyer To Help With Stormy Daniels NDA

President Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, has brought on New York attorney Lawrence S. Rosen to help with the handling of Stormy Daniels’ non disclosure agreement, ABC News reported Friday morning.

Rosen’s bio on the website for the firm at which he is a partner, LaRocca, Hornick, Rosen, Greenberg & Blaha, describes him as a “pit bull” known for “aggressively fighting and using his rhetorical and writing skills to get you a win.” Cohen has also been described as a “pit bull.”

Rosen’s law firm is based out of the Trump building on Wall Street in Manhattan.

Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels, filed a lawsuit against Trump this week, alleging that Trump failed to sign a non-disclosure agreement barring Clifford from speaking about her alleged sexual relationship with Trump. Clifford argues that without Trump’s signature, the agreement is invalid, and she is free to discuss her affair with Trump.