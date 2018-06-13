livewire Trump Swamp

Laura Ingraham: Scott Pruitt Has ‘GOTTA GO’

By | June 13, 2018 2:19 pm
OXON HILL, MD, UNITED STATES - 2018/02/23: Laura Ingraham, American radio host, at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) sponsored by the American Conservative Union held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
The staggering number of EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s ethics scandals has even the Trump administration’s staunchest supporters showing him the door, as Fox News host Laura Ingraham tweeted that he’s “GOTTA GO” Wednesday afternoon.

The straw that broke the camel’s back for Ingraham seems to be a Wednesday Washington Post report charting the many times Pruitt used his position to try to secure his wife a job.

Despite the dozen federal ethics investigations and widespread criticism Pruitt’s actions have provoked, he still maintains the support of the President. Last week, Trump fielded a reporter’s question about his confidence in Pruitt before leaving for the G-7 summit in Canada.

“Scott Pruitt is doing a great job within the walls of the EPA,” Trump said. “I mean, we’re setting records. Outside, he’s being attacked very viciously by the press. I’m not saying that he’s blameless, but we’ll see what happens.”

