Laura Ingraham: Scott Pruitt Has ‘GOTTA GO’

The staggering number of EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s ethics scandals has even the Trump administration’s staunchest supporters showing him the door, as Fox News host Laura Ingraham tweeted that he’s “GOTTA GO” Wednesday afternoon.

PRUITT BAD JUDGMENT HURTING @POTUS, GOTTA GO: Pruitt had aide, GOP donors help wife find job: report https://t.co/p7dhOK58Sh — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 13, 2018

The straw that broke the camel’s back for Ingraham seems to be a Wednesday Washington Post report charting the many times Pruitt used his position to try to secure his wife a job.

Despite the dozen federal ethics investigations and widespread criticism Pruitt’s actions have provoked, he still maintains the support of the President. Last week, Trump fielded a reporter’s question about his confidence in Pruitt before leaving for the G-7 summit in Canada.

“Scott Pruitt is doing a great job within the walls of the EPA,” Trump said. “I mean, we’re setting records. Outside, he’s being attacked very viciously by the press. I’m not saying that he’s blameless, but we’ll see what happens.”