Fox News’ Laura Ingraham called Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s (R-AK) “no” vote to advance Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court to a full floor vote “disgraceful.” She said that she likes Alaska “a lot” and mulled whether it was the right time to run for Senate herself.

I like Alaska…a lot. Maybe it’s time to run for Senate after all. @lisamurkowski has abandoned all principles of due process and fairness. Disgraceful. “#ConfirmKavanaugh — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 5, 2018