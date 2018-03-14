Reports: Trump To Name Larry Kudlow Top Economic Adviser

Latest
By | March 14, 2018 1:01 pm
BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP

President Donald Trump will name Larry Kudlow as the next National Economic Council director, according to Wednesday afternoon reports from CNBC and the Washington Post.

Kudlow will replace Gary Cohn, who resigned as Trump’s top economic adviser last week.

Trump’s announcement naming Kudlow to the post could come as soon as Thursday, according to CNBC.

Kudlow served as an adviser to Trump during the 2016 campaign, but does not agree with the President on every issue. Kudlow will join the administration as Trump prepares to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, a plan Kudlow has vocally opposed.

Kudlow is currently a CNBC commentator and hosts his own radio show. Trump, an avid cable news viewer, is likely drawn to Kudlow’s television chops. Previously, Kudlow worked on economic policy for Ronald Reagan’s administration.

