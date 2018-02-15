Report: Investors Of Kushner-Linked Projects Subpoenaed

The Internal Revenue Service and the Justice Department have issued subpoenas for people who have lent money to or assembled investors for real estate projects linked to Jared Kushner’s family in what appears to be a tax-related inquiry, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

The report, based on an unnamed source familiar with the matter, says the subpoenas were issued within the last year, but appear to be unrelated to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe or the other inquiries into Kushner family business dealings that have become publicly known.

Charles J. Harder, an attorney representing Kushner Cos., issued a statement to Bloomberg denying that the company was under a tax investigation or that it had been contacted by the relevant tax authorities.

“Kushner Cos. is not under investigation for any tax issues. It has had no contact with anyone at the IRS or Justice Department Tax Division,” Harder’s statement said. “It has received no subpoenas or audit requests about its taxes. It is not in tax court on any audits. If there is an investigation about others’ taxes, it has nothing to do with Kushner Cos. or its businesses.”

The Justice Department and IRS declined to comment for the Bloomberg story.