Kushner’s Security Clearance Restored After Three-Month Delay

By | May 23, 2018 2:56 pm
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens during the "American Leadership in Emerging Technology" event with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP

Jared Kushner had his security clearance restored Wednesday after it was revoked nearly three months ago, according to a CNN report.

Kushner, a White House senior adviser and President Trump’s son-in-law, reportedly lost his interim clearance during a security overhaul in February prompted by the firing of former Staff Secretary Rob Porter, who stayed in his post despite multiple spousal abuse allegations.

Factors including Kushner’s involvement in events under investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his lack of candor in reporting his foreign contacts on the initial clearance form also reportedly contributed to the removal.

Per CNN, the White House has blamed the months-long delay in restoring Kushner’s status to administrative backlog and the complexity of his application.   

