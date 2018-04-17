Larry Kudlow Jumps On The CBO-Hating Bandwagon (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump’s new national economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, on Tuesday used Republicans’ go-to tactic for responding to the Congressional Budget Office’s analysis of the GOP tax cut law.

“Never believe the CBO. Very important: Never believe them,” Larry Kudlow said on “Fox & Friends” when asked about the nonpartisan analysis of the tax law. “They’re always wrong, especially with regard to tax cuts, which they never score properly.”

“The CBO people are professionals. This is not a personal attack,” he added. “But their record on tax cuts is not good.”

The CBO found earlier this month that the tax cuts enacted in the Republican bill, along with the spending package passed to fund the government, will balloon the deficit by $1 trillion.

Since Republicans began their attempt to repeal Obamacare at the beginning of Trump’s presidency, Republicans have ramped up attempts to undermine the CBO and cast doubt on its analysis. The CBO’s analysis of Republicans’ failed legislation to repeal the health care law was also not favorable to the GOP bills.