livewire

Kris Kobach’s Team Forgets To Delete Note In Trial Papers: ‘Not Worth Arguing’

By | April 24, 2018 12:02 pm
Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach listens and takes note as a judge declares in Shawnee County District Court that the state must count potentially thousands of votes from people who registered without providing documentation of their U.S. citizenship, Friday, July 29, 2016, in Topeka, Kan. Kobach had directed local election officials to count only their votes in federal races, not state and local ones. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
John Hanna/AP

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and his legal team made many embarrassing amateur stumbles throughout their voting law trial.

As a Huffington Post reporter pointed out Tuesday, they forgot to delete an editorial note and add in a citation on a document filed in federal court.


Kobach was attempting to fight for a Kansas law that requires documentation proving citizenship to register to vote. The trial came out of an ACLU lawsuit in 2016, claiming that Kobach was fighting a nonexistent problem as a way to disenfranchise voters. 

Kobach and his team frequently fumbled fundamental trial processes during their court appearances, including repeated attempts to enter evidence into the record after they had missed the deadline to do so.

