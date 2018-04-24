Kris Kobach’s Team Forgets To Delete Note In Trial Papers: ‘Not Worth Arguing’

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and his legal team made many embarrassing amateur stumbles throughout their voting law trial.

As a Huffington Post reporter pointed out Tuesday, they forgot to delete an editorial note and add in a citation on a document filed in federal court.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and his lawyers appear to have forgotten to delete a section of a document they filed in federal court that a point of law “probably isn’t worth arguing.” pic.twitter.com/c7JV8544Cv — Sam Levine (@srl) April 24, 2018



Kobach was attempting to fight for a Kansas law that requires documentation proving citizenship to register to vote. The trial came out of an ACLU lawsuit in 2016, claiming that Kobach was fighting a nonexistent problem as a way to disenfranchise voters.

Kobach and his team frequently fumbled fundamental trial processes during their court appearances, including repeated attempts to enter evidence into the record after they had missed the deadline to do so.