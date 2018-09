Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) was mum on details about what prompted Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) to ask for a FBI investigation before a Senate vote, but told reporters that “we are in a better place than we were at 8:00 a.m. this morning.”

