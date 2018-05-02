Latest
10 mins ago
Ex-Obama Admin Official: State Dept. Suffering From ‘Post Traumatic Rex Disorder’
FILE-In this Wednesday, March 14, 2018 file photo, Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler, accused in a lawsuit of sexually harassing one of his employees, speaks at a press conference, in Baton Rouge, La. Schedler, is leaving his elected position May 8, 2018, as calls for his resignation have increased amid allegations that the state elections chief sexually harassed one of his employees. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)
20 mins ago
Louisiana Elections Chief Quits Amid Claim Of Decade Of Sexual Harassment
48 mins ago
Faux Pas: Macron Calls Aussie PM’s Wife ‘Delicious’
livewire

Kim Kardashian Lobbies Jared Kushner For Presidential Pardon For Inmate

By | May 2, 2018 11:21 am
In this handout photo provided by One Voice: Somos Live!, XXX onstage during "One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief" at the Universal Studios Lot on October 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Mazur/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images North America

The unlikely duo of Kim Kardashian West and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner has been communicating frequently in recent weeks about a presidential pardon for Alice Marie Johnson, a 62-year-old who is serving a life sentence for a non-violent drug crime, according to a Wednesday Mic report

The White House did not return TPM’s request for comment about the story.

West reportedly recruited a legal team to advocate for Johnson’s release after she first heard the prisoner’s story.

Unnamed sources told Mic that the conversations between West and Kushner have picked up in the past several days, and that White House attorneys have reviewed Johnson’s case.

Ep. #11: Et Tu, Trumpe? Cohen Reacts To Trump’s Betrayal
More Livewire
View All
Comments