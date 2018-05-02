Kim Kardashian Lobbies Jared Kushner For Presidential Pardon For Inmate

The unlikely duo of Kim Kardashian West and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner has been communicating frequently in recent weeks about a presidential pardon for Alice Marie Johnson, a 62-year-old who is serving a life sentence for a non-violent drug crime, according to a Wednesday Mic report.

The White House did not return TPM’s request for comment about the story.

West reportedly recruited a legal team to advocate for Johnson’s release after she first heard the prisoner’s story.

Unnamed sources told Mic that the conversations between West and Kushner have picked up in the past several days, and that White House attorneys have reviewed Johnson’s case.