George Conway, husband of senior White House aide Kellyanne Conway, on Friday dismissed a claim in Omarosa Manigault Newman’s forthcoming memoir that said President Trump used a racial slur against him.

The allegation is not credible, and indeed is ridiculous, particularly in light of the timing of her departure from the White House—December 12, 2017. It’s absurd all around. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 10, 2018