Kellyanne Conway To ABC: Comey ‘Swung The Election’

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Monday morning that former FBI Director James Comey changed the outcome of the 2016 election with his announcement about Hillary Clinton’s emails.

“This guy swung an election,” Conway said to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. “He thought the wrong person would win.”

She tried to walk the comment back in a later appearance on CNN, telling Chris Cuomo that Clinton was already set to lose the election and that Comey’s announcement had no bearing on her doomed campaign.

“I saw Jim Comey last night and I said: ‘this guy swung an election?’ I don’t think so,” she said. She continued to push back against Cuomo’s assertion that Comey’s announcement hurt Clinton’s chances.

“She hurt herself; she was never at 50 percent,” she said. “Show me the swing states where she was above 50 percent on October 20 before Comey came out … It had nothing to do with Comey.”

Shortly after her lap on the morning shows, Conway told the Daily Beast that she was being “tongue-in-cheek” during her comments on ABC. “I rolled my eyes and said really, this guy swung an election? It was sarcastic,” she reportedly said.

Watch the ABC interview below:

