Kellyanne Conway Predicts Firings For Staffers Who Leak To ‘Shiv Each Other’

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway expects firings in coming weeks as a response to the Thursday leak of a staffer’s joke about Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) made in an internal meeting.

“I do, actually, yes I do,” Conway said in response to Fox News host Martha MacCallum’s question about if she expected personnel changes as ramifications for the leak. Kelly Sadler, the aide who joked that McCain’s opposition to CIA director nominee Gina Haspel didn’t matter since he was “dying anyway,” is still employed at the White House.

Conway said that the leaks are often staffers’ attempts to sabotage each other. “Some leaks exist to hurt colleagues, some leaks exist because they disagree with the policies that are being put forth, but none of them are helpful,” she said. “I will tell you something else that’s going on in this White House, but not as badly as it was at the beginning, it’s not so much leaking as using the media to shiv each other.”

