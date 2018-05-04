Kellyanne Conway: I Did Not Know About Cohen Reimbursement During Campaign

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Friday that she was unaware of President Donald Trump’s reimbursement to Michael Cohen for a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign, despite the fact that she was running the campaign at the time.

“I had never heard about that during the campaign,” Conway told a CNN reporter. “I was the campaign manager. A lot crossed my desk.”

She added that she was still unaware of the payment last year while working in the White House. She did not specify exactly when she found out.

