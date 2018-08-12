Kellyanne Conway Can’t Name A Single African American West Wing Staffer

Latest
By | August 12, 2018 4:49 pm

White House staffer Kellyanne Conway on Sunday struggled to name a single African American colleague of hers in the West Wing.

In an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” host Jonathan Karl asked Conway who, in light of former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman’s recent book, was “the most prominent, high-level African American serving in the West Wing, on President Trump’s staff.” 

After naming Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, who doesn’t work in the White House, Conway said “Ja’Ron,” a reference, according to multiple outlets, to Ja’Ron Smith, the administration’s director of urban affairs and revitalization. Smith works in the White House’s East Wing.

“He’s been very involved with Jared Kushner and President Trump on prison reform,” Conway said.

“We have a number of different minorities,” she added later.

Watch below:

