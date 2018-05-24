Latest
livewire

Kelly Will Now Attend Both DOJ Briefings On FBI Informant

By | May 24, 2018 10:43 am
John F. Kelly, White House Chief of Staff for President Donald Trump, was present for he Medal of Honor ceremony for former Specialist Five James C. McCloughan, U.S. Army in the East Room of the White House, on Monday, July 31, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May) (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

In another change to the DOJ briefings about the FBI informant President Donald Trump claims infiltrated his campaign, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly will now be in attendance ensuring that Trump has a representative in on the proceedings, according to a Wednesday Politico report.

Per Politico, the White House previously asserted specifically that no members of Trump’s staff would be invited to the briefings.

Kelly brokered one briefing originally, though backlash from excluded Democrats prompted the creation of a second.

For the first briefing, Kelly, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats will brief Reps. Devin Nunes (R-CA), and Trey Gowdy (R-SC).

The same group will then brief the Gang of Eight—congressional leaders from both parties in addition to top members of House and Senate Intelligence committees—and Nunes and Gowdy again.

Both meetings are scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

