livewire

Kelly: ‘To The Best Of My Knowledge,’ There Is ‘No Chaos In This Building’

By
October 10, 2018 5:51 pm

“There is, to the best of my knowledge, no chaos in this building,” White House chief of staff John Kelly assured New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi on Tuesday, part of what she called her “private Oval Office press conference” with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Kelly and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Nuzzi was called into the Oval Office in the course of reporting on evergreen rumors that the President has sought to replace Kelly.

Trump spoke extensively on the record, at one point offering the assurance: “When you walk in here, you don’t see chaos. There is no chaos. The media likes to portray chaos. There’s no chaos.” He also inaccurately called Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) “a judge at the Senate committee,” and falsely said Burr had asserted “we have found no collusion.” Burr last month asserted he’s found “no hard evidence” of collusion — a big difference.

Read the full story here.

