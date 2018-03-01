Latest
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 24: Aerial view of the Pentagon building photographed on Sept. 24, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
21 mins ago
Pentagon: ‘We Are Prepared To Defend This Nation’ Despite Putin Nuke Boasts
26 mins ago
Meet The ‘Experts’ Kobach Is Using To Defend His Voter Fraud Claims In Court
on February 26, 2018 in Washington, DC.
57 mins ago
White House On Whether Trump Wants To Fire Sessions: ‘Not That I Know Of’
livewire

Kelly: I Left DHS (For White House) Because ‘God Punished Me’

By | March 1, 2018 10:50 am
AFP/Getty Images

White House chief of staff John Kelly joked Thursday that leaving his post as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security for his current position was the result of God’s wrath.

I miss every one of you, every day,” Kelly told attendees with an eye roll during a celebration of DHS’ 15th anniversary. Kelly became DHS secretary when Trump took office, and took over the White House chief of staff position from Reince Priebus six months later. Kelly had earlier commanded the United States Southern Command through early 2016.

Kelly continued Thursday: “Truly, at six months, the last thing I wanted to do is walk away from one of the great honors of my life, being the secretary of Homeland Security, but I did something wrong and God punished me, I guess.”

Kelly has faced a tumultuous tenure, most recently due to a spate of senior staff departures: White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter resigned earlier this month after allegations (and photos) of spousal abuse went public. The FBI later said it had told the White House months ago about the allegations, increasing scrutiny over why Kelly hadn’t acted sooner.

And White House Communications Director Hope Hicks announced Wednesday that she would soon resign from that position, one day after an interview with the House Intelligence Committee.

Watch below via ABC News:

This post has been updated.

NEW & NOW FREE
NEW & NOW FREE
Ep. #2: Josh Goes All In With Chris Hayes
More Livewire
View All
Comments