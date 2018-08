Kelli Ward, a candidate in the Arizona Republican primary to replace retiring Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), tweeted out a cancer metaphor two days after Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) died from brain cancer.

Political correctness is like a cancer! — Dr. Kelli Ward (@kelliwardaz) August 27, 2018

Ward made waves in the hours before McCain died as well, saying that the family released a statement announcing that the senator would be taken off of medical treatment purposely to disrupt her campaign.