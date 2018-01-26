Report: Keith Ellison Considering Run For Minnesota Attorney General

Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) is considering a run for Minnesota attorney general, Politico reported Friday, citing four unnamed people with whom he’d discussed the possibility.

Ellison, a progressive and an ally of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), is currently the deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee.

Lori Swanson, the state’s current attorney general, is expected to run for governor, Politico noted.

The publication added, citing multiple unnamed people with whom Ellison has spoken in recent months, that the congressman “has grown listless and bored in the House.”

Politico also reported that though Ellison has reached out to the Democratic campaign organization for attorneys general, the Democratic Attorneys General Association, he has told several people that he’s “less likely to run, [though] he finds the idea enticing.”