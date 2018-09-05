Kavanaugh Won’t Say If He’ll Recuse Himself From Cases Involving Trump Personally

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh declined to commit to Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) that he would recuse himself from any Supreme Court case involving President Trump’s personal criminal or civil liability.

“I should not make a commitment about how I would handle a particular case, and the decision to participate in a case is itself a decision in a particular case,” Kavanaugh said, while pointing to “precedent” set by Supreme Court nominees before him.

Blumenthal, in asking for the recusal commitment, noted the “uncharted territory” of Kavanaugh’s confirmation being considered after the President who nominated him had been named an un-indicted co-conspirator.