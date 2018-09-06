Kavanaugh Won’t Say Whether He Believes There’s Widespread Voter Fraud

Asked by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) if he believed there was widespread voter fraud, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh deferred and said he’d prefer to stick to what’s in the record of a case in front of him.

“There’s discussion of this issue and I would want, as a sitting judge, I would I want to see a record before me of what’s going on in a particular case,” Kavanaugh said. “I hesitate to opine on something based something I read in the law review article or a blog. I think you have a better sense of what is going on there. I would want a record in a particular case to determine what the evidence in the particular case was.”

In the exchange, Kavanaugh also said that he read UC-Irvine Law Professor Rick Hasen’s Election Law Blog — something that he alluded to Wednesday evening.