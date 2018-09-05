Kavanaugh Won’t Comment On Trump Tweet Pressuring DOJ

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake (AZ) was not able to get Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to answer his questions, inspired by a President Trump tweet this week, about whether a President can abuse his authority by directing independent agencies to take certain actions for political reasons.

Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department. Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2018

“I don’t think we want judges commenting on the latest political controversies,” Kavanaugh said at first.

Flake tried multiple times to rephrase his question to make it more abstract.

“I think that hypothetical that you’re asking is directly analogous to the current events,” Kavanaugh said, later adding that he needed to stay not just away from the line, but “but three zip codes away from the line.”