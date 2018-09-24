Kavanaugh To Fox News: ‘False Accusations’ Won’t ‘Drive Us Out Of This Process’

Fox News on Monday released a clip of the just-taped interview between the network’s Martha MacCallum and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his wife Ashley Estes Kavanaugh.

MacCallum: “Did you guys ever look at each other and say, ‘I’m out, this is enough, this just isn’t worth it’?”

Brett Kavanaugh: “I’m not going to let false accusations drive us out of this process. We’re looking for a fair process where I can be heard defending my integrity, my lifelong record— my lifelong record of promoting dignity and equality for women, starting with the women who knew me when I was 14 years old. I’m not going anywhere.”