ALEXANDRIA, VA - APRIL 20, 2018: A business sign hangs over the entrance to a Ben & Jerry's ice cream shop in the Old Town section of Alexandria, Virginia. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)
54 mins ago
Ben & Jerry's Churns Out Midterms-Themed Ice Cream Flavors
58 mins ago
Fox News Will Air Interview With Brett Kavanaugh Monday At 7 PM ET
1 hour ago
McConnell Promises Kavanaugh Vote 'In The Near Future,' Dismisses 'Smear Campaign'
livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Kavanaugh To Fox News: ‘False Accusations’ Won’t ‘Drive Us Out Of This Process’

By
September 24, 2018 5:03 pm

Fox News on Monday released a clip of the just-taped interview between the network’s Martha MacCallum and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his wife Ashley Estes Kavanaugh.

MacCallum: “Did you guys ever look at each other and say, ‘I’m out, this is enough, this just isn’t worth it’?”

Brett Kavanaugh: “I’m not going to let false accusations drive us out of this process. We’re looking for a fair process where I can be heard defending my integrity, my lifelong record— my lifelong record of promoting dignity and equality for women, starting with the women who knew me when I was 14 years old. I’m not going anywhere.”

