Kavanaugh’s Roommate Recalls Him As ‘Belligerent,’ ‘Aggressive’ When Drunk

James Roche, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s freshman roommate at Yale, remembers Kavanaugh as a “notably heavy drinker,” even for college, who got “belligerent” and “aggressive” when drunk.

He also remembers Deborah Ramirez, another Yale classmate who accused Kavanaugh of exposing himself to her at a college party, as an “honest” and “trusting” person who could have been targeted by groups like Kavanaugh’s due to her insecurities about her relatively “less privileged background.”

That being said, Roche said that he did not witness the specific alleged episode Ramirez remembers.

Read Roche’s statement below: