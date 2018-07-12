Kavanaugh Racked Up Debt From Buying An Abundance Of Nats Tickets

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh racked up tens of thousands of dollars of debt from purchasing a boodle of Washington Nationals tickets in the past 10 years, according to a Wednesday Washington Post report.

According to a preview of Kavanaugh’s financial disclosures provided by the White House, he had between $60,000 and $200,000 in total debt over three credit cards and a loan in 2016. Per the Post, the debts were either paid off or dropped to below the minimum needed to report by 2017.

Deputy White House press secretary Raj Shah told the Post that Kavanaugh’s friends reimbursed him for the tickets and that Kavanaugh has since stopped purchasing season ticket packages.

Though the disclosure forms provide only a fuzzy picture of the judge’s financial standing, since they do not require the reporting of assets like primary residences, Kavanaugh seems to rank near the bottom in terms of the wealth of the current Supreme Court justices. Per the Post, this is in part due to his longevity in the public sector unlike many of his peers who accumulated wealth in private practice.