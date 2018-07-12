Latest
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 13: Bill Shine attends The Hollywood Reporter's 35 Most Powerful People In Media 2017 on April 13, 2017 in New York City.
Shine's 'Sexist' Wife: Women In Military Should Expect To Be Sexually Harassed
Marc Short Leaving White House This Month For DC Consulting Firm Gig
Pompeo Presses Europe To Get Tough On Iran
livewire

Kavanaugh Racked Up Debt From Buying An Abundance Of Nats Tickets

By | July 12, 2018 7:56 am
Judge Brett Kavanaugh poses for photographs with Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) before a meeting in McConnell's office in the U.S. Capitol July 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump nominated Kavanaugh to succeed retiring Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh racked up tens of thousands of dollars of debt from purchasing a boodle of Washington Nationals tickets in the past 10 years, according to a Wednesday Washington Post report. 

According to a preview of Kavanaugh’s financial disclosures provided by the White House, he had between $60,000 and $200,000 in total debt over three credit cards and a loan in 2016. Per the Post, the debts were either paid off or dropped to below the minimum needed to report by 2017.

Deputy White House press secretary Raj Shah told the Post that Kavanaugh’s friends reimbursed him for the tickets and that Kavanaugh has since stopped purchasing season ticket packages.

Though the disclosure forms provide only a fuzzy picture of the judge’s financial standing, since they do not require the reporting of assets like primary residences, Kavanaugh seems to rank near the bottom in terms of the wealth of the current Supreme Court justices. Per the Post, this is in part due to his longevity in the public sector unlike many of his peers who accumulated wealth in private practice.

