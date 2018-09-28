Kavanaugh Pledges To ‘Continue To Cooperate’

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Friday pledged to “continue to cooperate” with an investigation into his background. NBC News reported on a new statement from the judge:

“Throughout this process, I’ve been interviewed by the FBI. I’ve done a number of background checks and calls directly with the FBI and the Senate. And yesterday I answered questions under oath about every topic the senators and their counsel asked me. I have done everything they have requested and will continue to cooperate.”