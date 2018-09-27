Kavanaugh Insists He’s Never Passed Out From Drinking. Mark Judge Suggested Otherwise.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh adamantly denied that he’s ever blacked out from drinking during his sworn testimony on Thursday. But his close high school friend Mark Judge seemed to suggest in a book that Kavanaugh drank heavily during high school.

“I did not drink beer to the point of blacking out,” Kavanaugh declared during his opening statement about his high school drinking.

Later, he insisted he’d never passed out from alcohol.

“No,” he said when asked specifically if he’d ever “passed out” from drinking.

“I’ve gone to sleep, but I’ve never blacked out,” he continued.

Mark Judge, his close friend, seemed to write exactly the opposite in his confessional memoir about his own drinking problems, using what appears to be a thinly veiled reference to Kavanaugh in the book.