Kavanaugh Hints That He Might — Might — Be OK With Broadcasting SCOTUS Decisions

It took nearly 12 hours, but Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh got the perennial confirmation hearing question on his thoughts about cameras in the courtroom.

His somewhat longwinded answer suggested that he might — might — be OK with cameras broadcasting the Supreme Court’s deliverance of its opinions.

After raising concerns about how the people might interpret the questions justices asked during oral arguments, he suggested this made oral arguments distinct from decision days, which are, Kavanaugh said, “ a different point in time.”

“The decisions… if I was starting …I think if I’ll stop there,” Kavanaugh said.

Prior to stopping himself, Kavanaugh also noted that his current court, the D.C. appeals court, had same time audio. He also noted that nominees in the past had in their confirmation hearings expressed openness to cameras in the courtroom, only to reverse that position once they made it to the Supreme Court