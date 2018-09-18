Kavanaugh Friend Mark Judge Asks Not To Testify

Conservative writer Mark Judge, a high school classmate of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh who allegedly witnessed the teenage Kavanaugh assault Christine Blasey Ford, sent a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee today through his lawyers. In the statement, he claimed “no memory of this alleged incident” and said he does not “wish to speak publicly regarding the incidents described in Dr. Ford’s letter.”

“I did not ask to be involved in this matter nor did anyone ask me to be involved,” he wrote.

“Brett Kavanaugh and I were friends in high school but I do not recall the party described in Dr. Ford’s letter,” Judge continued. “More to the point, I never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes.”

In a memoir about his struggles with alcoholism, “Wasted,” Judge references a character named “Bart O’Kavanaugh” who gets drunk, throws up, and passes out.

Read the full letter here: