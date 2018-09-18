Latest
11 mins ago
Republicans Dig In On Plans For Hearing With Only Kavanaugh And His Accuser
1 hour ago
Kavanaugh In 2015 Jokes: ‘What Happens At Georgetown Prep, Stays At Georgetown Prep’
1 hour ago
Politico: FEMA Official Suspended Without Pay, Related To Probe Of Vehicle Use
livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Kavanaugh Friend Mark Judge Asks Not To Testify

By
September 18, 2018 4:55 pm

Conservative writer Mark Judge, a high school classmate of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh who allegedly witnessed the teenage Kavanaugh assault Christine Blasey Ford, sent a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee today through his lawyers. In the statement, he claimed “no memory of this alleged incident” and said he does not “wish to speak publicly regarding the incidents described in Dr. Ford’s letter.”

“I did not ask to be involved in this matter nor did anyone ask me to be involved,” he wrote.

“Brett Kavanaugh and I were friends in high school but I do not recall the party described in Dr. Ford’s letter,” Judge continued. “More to the point, I never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes.”

In a memoir about his struggles with alcoholism, “Wasted,” Judge references a character named “Bart O’Kavanaugh” who gets drunk, throws up, and passes out.

Read the full letter here:

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: