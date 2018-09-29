Kavanaugh Classmate: ‘I Don’t Think Many Of His Answers Were Credible’

“I don’t think many of his answers were credible,” Liz Swisher, a former classmate of Brett Kavanaugh’s at Yale, said in an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Friday. She was referring to Kavanaugh’s testimony Thursday to the Senate Judiciary Committee. “There’s no problem with drinking beer in college. The problem is lying about it,” Swisher added.

“There’s no medical way I can say that he was blacked out,” Swisher previously told the Washington Post after Kavanaugh denied ever blacking out in an interview with Fox News. “But it’s not credible for him to say that he has had no memory lapses in the nights that he drank to excess.”

Watch Swisher’s Friday CNN interview below: