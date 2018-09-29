Latest
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 24: Survivors of sexual assault and members of local rights groups rally near Senator Cory Gardner’s Denver office on September 24, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. The rally was in support Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez, and asked Senator Gardner to call for Brett Kavanaugh to withdraw his nomination for the Supreme Court. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post)
livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Kavanaugh Classmate: ‘I Don’t Think Many Of His Answers Were Credible’

By
September 29, 2018 5:40 pm

“I don’t think many of his answers were credible,” Liz Swisher, a former classmate of Brett Kavanaugh’s at Yale, said in an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Friday. She was referring to Kavanaugh’s testimony Thursday to the Senate Judiciary Committee. “There’s no problem with drinking beer in college. The problem is lying about it,” Swisher added.

“There’s no medical way I can say that he was blacked out,” Swisher previously told the Washington Post after Kavanaugh denied ever blacking out in an interview with Fox News. “But it’s not credible for him to say that he has had no memory lapses in the nights that he drank to excess.”

Watch Swisher’s Friday CNN interview below:

