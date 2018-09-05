Kavanaugh Claims No Knowledge Of The Federalist Society’s Role In His Nomination

Judge Brett Kavanaugh said at his confirmation hearings Wednesday he was not personally aware of the Federalist Society being involved in his nomination to the Supreme Court.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) asked him about a remark that White House Counsel Don McGahn made — that the Federalist Society had been “in-sourced” into the White House’s judicial selection process — and about statements Kavanaugh himself made when he was working for the Bush White House about outside groups not getting a preferred status in recommending nominees.

Kavanaugh said that his experience of his nomination was getting a call from McGahn on the Wednesday after Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement and meeting with McGahn later that week.

“My personal experience of what I know is that President Trump made the decision,” Kavanaugh said. “President Trump made the nomination.”

Grilled further on what McGahn meant by his “in-sourcing” remarks, Kavanaugh offered that there are lawyers in the Trump administration who are also Federalist Society members.